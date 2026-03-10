Cameron Boozer of top-ranked Duke earns second AP player of the week honor this season

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s college basketball for Week 18 of the season: Cameron Boozer,…

The Associated Press national player of the week in men’s college basketball for Week 18 of the season:

Cameron Boozer, No. 1 Duke

The 6-foot-9 freshman became the second player to earn AP national player of the week honors twice this season after helping the top-ranked Blue Devils close out the ACC regular-season crown last week. Boozer started off with 26 points on 8-of-10 shooting with nine rebounds and six assists in a rout of N.C. State, then had 26 points, 15 boards and five assists in a win over North Carolina.

Boozer, who is expected to be among the top three picks in the upcoming NBA draft, also was the national player of the week on Dec. 9, joining Brayden Burries of Arizona as the only two-time winners this season. Boozer also has been the runner-up for the award on two occasions and an honorable mention pick two other weeks.

Runner-up

Camren Hunter, Central Arkansas. The 6-3 senior averaged 34.3 points over three games over three days in the Atlantic Sun tourney last week. He started with 31 points in a win over Bellarmine, then had 23 points and eight rebounds a day later in a win over Florida Gulf Coast. He closed with eight 3-pointers and 49 points in a 98-93 loss to Queens in the championship game.

Honorable mention

Hannes Steinbach, Washington; Tyler Tanner, Vanderbilt; Kanon Catchings, Georgia.

Keep an eye on

Jaiden Glover-Toscano, St. Joseph’s. The sophomore had 23 points and nine rebounds in a win over Davidson, then had 15 points and five boards in a win over La Salle. That clinched St. Joseph’s the No. 3 seed in the Atlantic 10 Tournament this week.

This story corrects the spelling of Camren Hunter.

