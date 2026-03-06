Cal visits Wake Forest following Mason’s 26-point performance

California Golden Bears (21-9, 9-8 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-15, 6-11 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

California Golden Bears (21-9, 9-8 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-15, 6-11 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces Cal after Mekhi Mason scored 26 points in Wake Forest’s 75-70 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Demon Deacons have gone 11-6 in home games. Wake Forest is 4-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Bears have gone 9-8 against ACC opponents. Cal is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wake Forest averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Cal allows. Cal averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Wake Forest gives up.

The Demon Deacons and Golden Bears face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juke Harris is averaging 21.4 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Demon Deacons. Myles Colvin is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dai Dai Ames is averaging 16.4 points for the Golden Bears. Chris Bell is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

