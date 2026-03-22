Cal, Saint Joseph’s (PA) meet in NIT

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (23-11, 14-6 A-10) at California Golden Bears (22-11, 9-10 ACC) Berkeley, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT…

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (23-11, 14-6 A-10) at California Golden Bears (22-11, 9-10 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Golden Bears are 9-10 against ACC opponents and 13-1 in non-conference play. Cal averages 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Hawks are 14-6 against A-10 teams. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is second in the A-10 with 35.9 rebounds per game led by Dasear Haskins averaging 6.3.

Cal averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 43.6% shooting opponents of Cal have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dai Dai Ames is averaging 17 points for the Golden Bears. Chris Bell is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jaiden Glover is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Austin Williford is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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