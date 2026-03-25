Cal plays Columbia after Walker’s 28-point game

Columbia Lions (22-8, 11-4 Ivy League) at California Golden Bears (21-14, 10-10 ACC) Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Columbia Lions (22-8, 11-4 Ivy League) at California Golden Bears (21-14, 10-10 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts Columbia after Sakima Walker scored 28 points in Cal’s 83-75 victory against the Kansas State Wildcats.

Cal is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Columbia averages 16.2 assists per game to lead the Ivy League, paced by Fliss Henderson with 3.7.

Cal makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Columbia has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Columbia averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Cal allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lulu Twidale is scoring 16.2 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Golden Bears. Walker is averaging 14.1 points and 8.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Henderson is averaging 6.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Riley Weiss is averaging 22.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 71.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 11.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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