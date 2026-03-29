BYU plays Kansas following Gibb’s 27-point outing

Kansas Jayhawks (22-13, 9-11 Big 12) vs. BYU Cougars (25-11, 11-10 Big 12) Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 5 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Kansas Jayhawks (22-13, 9-11 Big 12) vs. BYU Cougars (25-11, 11-10 Big 12)

Wichita, Kansas; Monday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: BYU plays Kansas after Delaney Gibb scored 27 points in BYU’s 76-61 win over the Stanford Cardinal.

BYU is third in the Big 12 with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Lara Rohkohl averaging 2.6.

Kansas is sixth in the Big 12 with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Lilly Meister averaging 4.9.

BYU scores 70.8 points, 5.7 more per game than the 65.1 Kansas allows. Kansas has shot at a 47.8% clip from the field this season, 10.9 percentage points greater than the 36.9% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big 12 play. Kansas won the last matchup 81-60 on Feb. 5. Jaliya Davis scored 28 points to help lead the Jayhawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rohkohl is averaging 8.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Gibb is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Elle Evans is shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 8.5 points. Davis is averaging 16.8 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 72.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Jayhawks: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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