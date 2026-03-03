BYU Cougars play in Big 12 Tournament against the Houston Cougars

Houston Cougars (7-22, 1-17 Big 12) vs. BYU Cougars (20-10, 9-9 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

Houston Cougars (7-22, 1-17 Big 12) vs. BYU Cougars (20-10, 9-9 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU plays Houston in the Big 12 Tournament.

The BYU Cougars have gone 9-9 against Big 12 teams, with an 11-1 record in non-conference play. BYU is fourth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 35.2 rebounds. Lara Rohkohl paces the BYU Cougars with 6.5 boards.

The Houston Cougars are 1-17 against Big 12 teams. Houston has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

BYU averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Houston gives up. Houston has shot at a 37.0% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 37.5% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cougars won 79-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. Delaney Gibb led the Cougars with 19 points, and Kyndall Hunter led the Cougars with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibb averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the BYU Cougars, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 30.5% from beyond the arc. Olivia Hamlin is shooting 40.7% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Hunter averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Houston Cougars, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc. Briana Peguero is shooting 37.9% and averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: BYU Cougars: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Houston Cougars: 1-9, averaging 61.0 points, 26.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

