Butler takes on DePaul after Ajayi’s 26-point game

Butler Bulldogs (15-15, 6-13 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (16-14, 8-11 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler visits DePaul after Michael Ajayi scored 26 points in Butler’s 76-59 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Blue Demons have gone 11-6 in home games. DePaul has a 7-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 6-13 against Big East opponents. Butler scores 79.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

DePaul’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Butler allows. Butler has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of DePaul have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big East play. Butler won the last meeting 87-80 on Jan. 21. Finley Bizjack scored 24 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Gunn is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Brandon Maclin is averaging 14.3 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Bizjack is averaging 17 points for the Bulldogs. Evan Haywood is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 65.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

