Bucknell takes on Army in Patriot League Tournament

Army Black Knights (11-20, 5-13 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (9-22, 6-12 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell and Army meet in the Patriot League Tournament.

The Bison are 6-12 against Patriot League opponents and 3-10 in non-conference play. Bucknell has a 3-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Black Knights are 5-13 against Patriot League opponents. Army averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 3-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Bucknell is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Army allows to opponents. Army averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Bucknell gives up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Bucknell won the last meeting 75-73 on Feb. 25. Amon Dorries scored 23 to help lead Bucknell to the victory, and Kevin McCarthy scored 21 points for Army.

TOP PERFORMERS: Achile Spadone is shooting 28.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Dorries is shooting 57.7% and averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ryan Curry is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Black Knights. McCarthy is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Black Knights: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

