Bucknell meets Colgate in Patriot Tournament

Colgate Raiders (6-23, 2-16 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (11-18, 7-11 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell faces Colgate in the Patriot Tournament.

The Bison are 7-11 against Patriot opponents and 4-7 in non-conference play. Bucknell ranks second in the Patriot at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 56.9 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Raiders are 2-16 against Patriot teams. Colgate gives up 64.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.8 points per game.

Bucknell averages 52.9 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 64.3 Colgate gives up. Colgate averages 53.5 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 56.9 Bucknell gives up to opponents.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Bucknell won the last meeting 50-41 on Feb. 7. Reese Zemitis scored 11 to help lead Bucknell to the victory, and Tatiana Matthews scored 10 points for Colgate.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tuana Coskun is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Bison. Zemitis is averaging 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Amarah Streiff averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 5.2 points while shooting 23.7% from beyond the arc. Ella Meabon is averaging 13.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 52.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points per game.

Raiders: 1-9, averaging 53.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

