Bradley squares off against Dayton in NIT matchup

Dayton Flyers (23-11, 14-7 A-10) at Bradley Braves (21-12, 14-8 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Bradley…

Dayton Flyers (23-11, 14-7 A-10) at Bradley Braves (21-12, 14-8 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley and Dayton meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Braves’ record in MVC play is 14-8, and their record is 7-4 in non-conference games. Bradley is seventh in the MVC in team defense, giving up 73.4 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Flyers are 14-7 in A-10 play. Dayton ranks seventh in the A-10 shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

Bradley averages 77.6 points, 7.7 more per game than the 69.9 Dayton allows. Dayton averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Bradley gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Johnson is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Braves. Alex Huibregtse is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Javon Bennett is averaging 16.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Flyers. Amael L’Etang is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Flyers: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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