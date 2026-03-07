Bradley meets Northern Iowa in MVC Tournament

Northern Iowa Panthers (21-12, 13-9 MVC) vs. Bradley Braves (21-11, 14-7 MVC) St. Louis; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Northern Iowa Panthers (21-12, 13-9 MVC) vs. Bradley Braves (21-11, 14-7 MVC)

St. Louis; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -5.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley squares off against Northern Iowa in the MVC Tournament.

The Braves’ record in MVC play is 14-7, and their record is 7-4 in non-conference games. Bradley ranks ninth in the MVC with 13.3 assists per game led by Jaquan Johnson averaging 3.6.

The Panthers are 13-9 in MVC play. Northern Iowa is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Bradley makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Northern Iowa has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Northern Iowa averages 69.4 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 73.4 Bradley allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Northern Iowa won the last matchup 61-49 on Feb. 7. Ben Schwieger scored 15 to help lead Northern Iowa to the victory, and Johnson scored 14 points for Bradley.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 17.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals for the Braves. Alex Huibregtse is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

Trey Campbell is shooting 43.1% and averaging 13.5 points for the Panthers. Will Hornseth is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 74.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.