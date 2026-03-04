Bradley hosts Evansville after Runner’s 22-point outing

Evansville Purple Aces (7-22, 5-13 MVC) at Bradley Braves (18-10, 12-6 MVC) Peoria, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Evansville Purple Aces (7-22, 5-13 MVC) at Bradley Braves (18-10, 12-6 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville visits Bradley after Camryn Runner scored 22 points in Evansville’s 99-80 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Braves have gone 11-1 at home. Bradley is third in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.0 points while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

The Purple Aces are 5-13 in conference play. Evansville ranks third in the MVC with 15.3 assists per game led by Runner averaging 5.4.

Bradley scores 68.8 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 75.8 Evansville allows. Evansville has shot at a 39.0% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Bradley have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Bradley won 79-68 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Kaylen Nelson led Bradley with 24 points, and Georgia Cox led Evansville with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson is averaging 17.8 points for the Braves. Mya Wardle is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Runner is averaging 18.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Purple Aces. Cox is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 64.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Purple Aces: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

