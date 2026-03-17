Bracket Breakdown II: Bison have a battle, while Arizona’s the best of the West

Howard and UMBC meet in the First Four after dominant conference runs, with Missouri, Wisconsin and Arizona also drawing early NCAA Tournament attention.

Howard head coach Kenneth Blakeney signals to his players during an exhibition college basketball game against American at Bender Arena on Oct. 28, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)(Getty/Mitchell Layton, file) Howard head coach Kenneth Blakeney signals to his players during an exhibition college basketball game against American at Bender Arena on Oct. 28, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)(Getty/Mitchell Layton, file) “The ball is tipped…”

The First Four tips off in Dayton, Ohio, as Howard meets UMBC in a showdown of two conference champions on long winning streaks (Bison have won eight straight, while the Retrievers have 10 in a row), but are still at the proverbial ‘kiddie table’ of the hoops feast known as the NCAA Tournament.

At least in the women’s tournament, First Four games are played at subregional sites, making those schools actually feel as if they’re a part of the main bracket.

At the very least, I wish the First Four schools would be all at-large teams, because winning your conference tournament should get you into the proper field of 64.

At least the Bison men are in better shape for the tight turnaround, as head coach Kenneth Blakeney’s team played a Tuesday First Four game two years ago.

“Absolutely, we’re a little bit more prepared. We kept the guys in (MEAC Tournament site) Norfolk last night so they could get a good night’s sleep,” Blakeney said Sunday at the team’s Selection Party. “We’ll go to a hotel tonight and make sure these guys get a good night’s sleep, and then we’ll be ready to roll. Probably early in the morning by 7:30.”

Both schools dominated their respective leagues this season. The Bison led the MEAC in scoring, scoring defense, 3-point shooting, defending 3-pointers and rebounding margin. The Retrievers paced America East in points for and against, shooting and 3-point percentage, plus turnover margin. It’s a shame this game has to take place Tuesday night.

The Howard-UMBC winner advances to Buffalo for the Midwest Regional. The late First Four game between Texas and NC State sends the winner on a seven-hour flight to Portland, Oregon, for a game less than 48 hours later.

The Longhorns and Wolfpack comprise the last two at-large schools in the West Region. Arizona, the region’s top seed, gets the “advantage” of playing its first round game in San Diego at 10:35 a.m. local time. What the NCAA won’t do for another ratings point.

Bold

Missouri gets the short commute to St. Louis for its first round meeting with Miami (Florida) under first-year coach Jai Lucas, and the big dance is not for beginners looking to find their step.

Dennis Gates is leading his fourth team in five years to the NCAA Tournament, and the Tigers ranked second in the SEC in shooting while finishing fourth in rebounding margin. They also boast Duke transfer Mark Mitchell, who’s blossomed (18 points, five rebounds, four assists per game) in his two-year Tiger tenure.

Fold

Beware the Big Ten: Every March we’re told how great the league is and how many members of the conference find their way into the big dance, only to see the league underwhelm while also failing to deliver a national champion (the drought is over 20 years).

While I’m tempted to bail on a Purdue team that’s recovering from playing four games in four days, my eye is on Wisconsin, a team with a pair of first round losses, as a No. 5 seed since 2019.

Gold

Arizona navigated a Big 12 schedule that boasted one of the toughest upper tiers in the country. The Wildcats will have to start the tournament earlier than desired, but won’t have to leave the West Coast to reach the Final Four.

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