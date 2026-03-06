Boston University plays American in Patriot Tournament

American Eagles (7-22, 5-13 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (10-19, 6-12 Patriot) Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston…

American Eagles (7-22, 5-13 Patriot) at Boston University Terriers (10-19, 6-12 Patriot)

Boston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University and American play in the Patriot Tournament.

The Terriers have gone 6-12 against Patriot opponents, with a 4-7 record in non-conference play. Boston University is sixth in the Patriot scoring 58.3 points while shooting 43.6% from the field.

The Eagles’ record in Patriot play is 5-13. American ranks eighth in the Patriot shooting 27.3% from 3-point range.

Boston University is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.8% American allows to opponents. American averages 55.6 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 61.2 Boston University gives up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Boston University won the last matchup 79-76 on Feb. 28. Anete Adler scored 33 to help lead Boston University to the win, and Charlotte Tuhy scored 23 points for American.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adler is averaging 14.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Terriers. Ines Monteagudo Pardo is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Molly Driscoll is shooting 37.3% and averaging 12.0 points for the Eagles. Tuhy is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 27.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 55.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

