Blums scores 17 off the bench, Davidson knocks off La Salle 71-64

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Roberts Blums led Davidson over La Salle on Sunday with 17 points off the bench in…

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Roberts Blums led Davidson over La Salle on Sunday with 17 points off the bench in a 71-64 win.

Blums shot 6 for 15 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Wildcats (18-11, 9-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Josh Scovens scored 16 points, going 7 of 12 and 2 of 6 from the free-throw line. Devin Brown shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Truth Harris led the way for the Explorers (8-21, 4-12) with 17 points and two steals. La Salle also got 15 points and three steals from Rob Dockery.

Davidson took the lead for good with 1:36 to go in the first half. The score was 33-27 at halftime, with Brown racking up 10 points. Davidson outscored La Salle in the second half by one point, with Scovens scoring a team-high 14 points after halftime.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.