Blackham, Utah Valley Wolverines to host Borden and the Utah Tech Trailblazers

Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-18, 4-13 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (15-13, 8-9 WAC) Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (9-18, 4-13 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (15-13, 8-9 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kaylee Borden and Utah Tech visit Cambree Blackham and Utah Valley in WAC play.

The Wolverines have gone 10-4 at home. Utah Valley is 8-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Trailblazers are 4-13 in conference matchups. Utah Tech is fifth in the WAC with 13.1 assists per game led by Chardonnay Hartley averaging 5.1.

Utah Valley scores 63.6 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 67.2 Utah Tech allows. Utah Tech averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Utah Valley allows.

The teams meet for the third time in conference play this season. Utah Valley won 58-55 in the last matchup on Feb. 13. Kaylee Headrick led Utah Valley with 14 points, and Brie Crittendon led Utah Tech with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackham is averaging 9.5 points, 4.3 assists and 2.8 steals for the Wolverines. Amanda Barcello is averaging 15.0 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the past 10 games.

Borden is shooting 40.5% and averaging 15.6 points for the Trailblazers. Crittendon is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 13.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Trailblazers: 3-7, averaging 62.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.