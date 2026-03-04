Binghamton takes on Bryant in America East Tournament

Bryant Bulldogs (18-11, 8-8 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (18-11, 10-6 America East) Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST…

Bryant Bulldogs (18-11, 8-8 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (18-11, 10-6 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton squares off against Bryant in the America East Tournament.

The Bearcats are 10-6 against America East opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Binghamton leads the America East with 8.1 fast break points.

The Bulldogs’ record in America East action is 8-8. Bryant ranks third in the America East giving up 55.3 points while holding opponents to 36.7% shooting.

Binghamton averages 65.9 points, 10.6 more per game than the 55.3 Bryant allows. Bryant averages 63.8 points per game, 1.5 more than the 62.3 Binghamton gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulldogs won 63-60 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Nia Scott led the Bulldogs with 24 points, and Meghan Casey led the Bearcats with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Pucci is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Bearcats. Kendall Bennett is averaging 15.3 points and 11.5 rebounds while shooting 56.4% over the last 10 games.

Mia Mancini is averaging 12.4 points and four assists for the Bulldogs. Mimi Rubino is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 61.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 56.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points.

