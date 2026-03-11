Bethune-Cookman plays Prairie View A&M in SWAC Tournament

Prairie View A&M Panthers (15-17, 10-9 SWAC) vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (17-14, 14-4 SWAC) College Park, Georgia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (15-17, 10-9 SWAC) vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (17-14, 14-4 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman and Prairie View A&M play in the SWAC Tournament.

The Wildcats’ record in SWAC games is 14-4, and their record is 3-10 in non-conference games. Bethune-Cookman averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Panthers are 10-9 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 79.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Bethune-Cookman gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season. Bethune-Cookman won the last meeting 82-76 on Feb. 7. Jakobi Heady scored 30 to help lead Bethune-Cookman to the win, and Lance Williams scored 22 points for Prairie View A&M.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heady is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Tyler Andrews is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dontae Horne is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Williams is averaging 11.9 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.