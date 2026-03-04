Bethune-Cookman faces Florida A&M, seeks to break 5-game skid

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-24, 4-13 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (7-21, 6-11 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-24, 4-13 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (7-21, 6-11 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman is looking to stop its five-game slide with a victory against Florida A&M.

The Rattlers are 6-6 on their home court. Florida A&M ranks eighth in the SWAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Breazia Robinson averaging 2.6.

The Wildcats are 4-13 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman is 3-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Florida A&M is shooting 35.1% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 41.6% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Florida A&M gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Bethune-Cookman won 57-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 3. Daimoni Dorsey led Bethune-Cookman with 22 points, and Tahnyjia Purifoy led Florida A&M with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaniyah McCarthy is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Rattlers. Cornelia Ellington is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dorsey is scoring 9.1 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Wildcats. Madison Holden is averaging 8.0 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 33.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 60.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 56.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

