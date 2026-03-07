Battie’s 22 lead Wichita State past Florida Atlantic 88-70

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Dillon Battie’s 22 points helped Wichita State defeat Florida Atlantic 88-70 in a regular-season finale on…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Dillon Battie’s 22 points helped Wichita State defeat Florida Atlantic 88-70 in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Battie added 12 rebounds for the Shockers (21-10, 13-5 American Athletic Conference). Kenyon Giles added 17 points while going 6 of 16 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and had four steals. Emmanuel Okorafor finished 8 of 11 from the floor to finish with 16 points. It was the sixth win in a row for the Shockers.

Kanaan Carlyle finished with 26 points and two steals for the Owls (17-14, 9-9). Niccolo Moretti added 10 points, six rebounds and six assists for Florida Atlantic. Amar Amkou finished with nine points and two steals.

Wichita State carried a slim two-point lead into halftime, as Battie led the way with 13 points. Wichita State took the lead for what would be the final time on Karon Boyd’s layup with 11:30 left in the second half. His team would outscore Florida Atlantic by 16 points in the final half.

The conference tournament runs Wednesday through March 15 in Birmingham, Alabama.

