Barros, Cal Baptist Lancers to visit Hull, Abilene Christian Wildcats

Cal Baptist Lancers (19-10, 13-3 WAC) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (21-8, 12-4 WAC)

Abilene, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist visits Abilene Christian in WAC action Thursday.

The Wildcats have gone 14-1 in home games. Abilene Christian ranks sixth in the WAC with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Meredith Mayes averaging 4.6.

The Lancers are 13-3 in WAC play. Cal Baptist averages 72.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

Abilene Christian makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than Cal Baptist has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). Cal Baptist scores 12.6 more points per game (72.4) than Abilene Christian gives up to opponents (59.8).

The teams meet for the third time in conference play this season. Cal Baptist won 74-71 in the last matchup on Feb. 7. Khloe Lemon led Cal Baptist with 25 points, and Emma Troxell led Abilene Christian with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Hull is shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 18.8 points and 2.8 steals. Erin Woodson is shooting 39.0% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Lauren Olsen is averaging 15.7 points for the Lancers. Filipa Barros is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 67.9 points, 26.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Lancers: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

