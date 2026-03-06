Barnes and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks host conference foe Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State Owls (13-15, 6-11 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (13-15, 8-9 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kennesaw State Owls (13-15, 6-11 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (13-15, 8-9 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State plays Kennesaw State in a matchup of CUSA teams.

The Gamecocks have gone 8-4 in home games. Jacksonville State is ninth in the CUSA scoring 61.0 points while shooting 38.1% from the field.

The Owls have gone 6-11 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State is 6-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.9 turnovers per game.

Jacksonville State averages 61.0 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 61.1 Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Jacksonville State gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Jacksonville State won the last meeting 74-47 on Jan. 17. Mya Barnes scored 18 points points to help lead the Gamecocks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnes is shooting 40.4% and averaging 11.4 points for the Gamecocks. Maria Sanchez Ponce is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shania Nichols-Vannett is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 9.2 points. Keyarah Berry is shooting 45.5% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 3-7, averaging 55.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 55.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

