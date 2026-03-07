Barkley has 24 in ETSU’s 83-76 victory against Citadel in Southern Conference Tournament

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Blake Barkley had 24 points in East Tennessee State’s 83-76 victory over Citadel on Saturday in…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Blake Barkley had 24 points in East Tennessee State’s 83-76 victory over Citadel on Saturday in the Southern Conference Tournament.

Barkley added six rebounds for the Buccaneers (22-10). Jordan McCullum finished 6 of 10 from the field to add 13 points. Brian Taylor II had 11 points and went 5 of 12 from the field.

Sola Adebisi led the way for the Bulldogs (10-22) with 23 points and four assists. Braxton Williams added 19 points and two steals for Citadel. Keynan Davis finished with 11 points.

East Tennessee State took the lead for good with 57 seconds to go in the first half. The score was 36-32 at halftime, with Barkley racking up 12 points. East Tennessee State outscored Citadel by three points in the final half, with Barkley leading the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

