Banks’ 31 lead UMass over Ohio 94-82

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Marcus Banks’ 31 points led UMass past Ohio 94-82 on Tuesday.

Banks shot 8 of 15 from the field, including 6 for 12 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 9 from the line for the Minutemen (16-15, 7-11 Mid-American Conference). Leonardo Bettiol scored 17 points, shooting 7 of 9 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line. Danny Carbuccia shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points. The win snapped a six-game skid for the Minutemen.

Jackson Paveletzke led the way for the Bobcats (15-15, 9-8) with 24 points and seven assists. Javan Simmons added 16 points for Ohio. Kiir Kuany also had 13 points.

Bettiol scored 13 points in the first half and UMass went into the break trailing 39-37. Banks scored 26 points in the second half to help lead UMass to a 12-point victory.

