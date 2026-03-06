Ball State seeks 25th win of season in matchup with Toledo

Ball State Cardinals (24-6, 15-2 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (15-13, 9-8 MAC) Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Ball State Cardinals (24-6, 15-2 MAC) at Toledo Rockets (15-13, 9-8 MAC)

Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State will aim for its 25th victory this season when the Cardinals face the Toledo.

The Rockets have gone 10-4 at home. Toledo averages 17.2 turnovers per game and is 5-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Cardinals are 15-2 in conference play. Ball State is sixth in college basketball with 28.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Bree Salenbien averaging 5.1.

Toledo’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Ball State gives up. Ball State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Toledo allows.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Ball State won the last meeting 72-68 on Jan. 7. Tessa Towers scored 17 points to help lead the Cardinals to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Carruthers is scoring 12.1 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Rockets. Patricia Anumgba is averaging 15.1 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the past 10 games.

Salenbien is scoring 15.2 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Cardinals. Towers is averaging 18.5 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 57.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 83.8 points, 40.1 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

