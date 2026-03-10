Ball State Cardinals and Bowling Green Falcons square off in MAC Tournament

Bowling Green Falcons (17-13, 9-9 MAC) vs. Ball State Cardinals (25-6, 16-2 MAC) Cleveland; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Bowling Green Falcons (17-13, 9-9 MAC) vs. Ball State Cardinals (25-6, 16-2 MAC)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays in the MAC Tournament against Bowling Green.

The Cardinals have gone 16-2 against MAC opponents, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Ball State is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Falcons are 9-9 in MAC play. Bowling Green leads the MAC scoring 14.1 fast break points per game.

Ball State makes 46.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Bowling Green has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Bowling Green has shot at a 39.2% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 37.0% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Ball State won 82-67 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Bree Salenbien led Ball State with 32 points, and Paige Kohler led Bowling Green with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karsyn Norman is averaging 9.4 points and 4.8 assists for the Cardinals. Tessa Towers is averaging 19.2 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 57.0% over the last 10 games.

Kohler is shooting 37.1% and averaging 15.0 points for the Falcons. Lauren Gerken is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 84.0 points, 40.7 rebounds, 22.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Falcons: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 12.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.