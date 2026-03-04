Baker leads Drexel against Hofstra after 25-point performance

Drexel Dragons (19-8, 12-4 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (7-20, 5-11 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Drexel Dragons (19-8, 12-4 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (7-20, 5-11 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel visits Hofstra after Amaris Baker scored 25 points in Drexel’s 65-63 win over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Pride have gone 3-9 at home. Hofstra is ninth in the CAA with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Sandra Magolico averaging 3.0.

The Dragons are 12-4 against CAA opponents. Drexel is fourth in the CAA scoring 63.9 points per game and is shooting 41.1%.

Hofstra is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 38.3% Drexel allows to opponents. Drexel has shot at a 41.1% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

The teams play for the second time this season in CAA play. Drexel won the last meeting 67-38 on Jan. 11. Deja Evans scored 20 points to help lead the Dragons to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Sterling is averaging 10 points for the Pride. Micaela Carter is averaging 7.4 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 42.4% over the last 10 games.

Grace O’Neill is averaging 4.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and four assists for the Dragons. Baker is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 4-6, averaging 55.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Dragons: 9-1, averaging 64.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

