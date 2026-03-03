Avila leads No. 25 Saint Louis against Loyola Chicago after 23-point game

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-22, 3-13 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (26-3, 14-2 A-10) St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-22, 3-13 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (26-3, 14-2 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Saint Louis faces Loyola Chicago after Robbie Avila scored 23 points in Saint Louis’ 91-76 victory against the Duquesne Dukes.

The Billikens have gone 18-0 at home. Saint Louis is seventh in college basketball with 89.2 points and is shooting 51.4% from the field.

The Ramblers are 3-13 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago averages 12.5 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Saint Louis averages 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 9.7 per game Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 66.8 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 68.7 Saint Louis allows to opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Saint Louis won the last meeting 86-59 on Feb. 14. Trey Green scored 14 points points to help lead the Billikens to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is shooting 46.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 11.4 points. Avila is shooting 48.3% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

Miles Rubin is averaging 11.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Ramblers. Deywilk Tavarez is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 8-2, averaging 85.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Ramblers: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

