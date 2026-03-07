Austin Peay Governors take on the Queens Royals in ASUN Tournament

Queens Royals (19-13, 14-5 ASUN) vs. Austin Peay Governors (22-8, 16-3 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Queens Royals (19-13, 14-5 ASUN) vs. Austin Peay Governors (22-8, 16-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay and Queens square off in the ASUN Tournament.

The Governors are 16-3 against ASUN opponents and 6-5 in non-conference play. Austin Peay has a 5-0 record in one-possession games.

The Royals’ record in ASUN action is 14-5. Queens ranks sixth in the ASUN with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Nasir Mann averaging 4.3.

Austin Peay scores 81.6 points per game, 1.0 fewer point than the 82.6 Queens gives up. Queens scores 11.7 more points per game (84.3) than Austin Peay allows to opponents (72.6).

The teams meet for the second time this season. Austin Peay won 95-87 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Collin Parker led Austin Peay with 39 points, and Jordan Watford led Queens with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rashaud Marshall is averaging 15.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Governors. Parker is averaging 23.6 points over the last 10 games.

Mann is scoring 13.3 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Royals. Yoav Berman is averaging 14.5 points and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 8-2, averaging 84.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Royals: 7-3, averaging 85.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.