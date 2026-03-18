Austin Peay and UT Rio Grande Valley play in NIT

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (20-13, 17-7 Southland) at Austin Peay Governors (19-13, 11-11 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (20-13, 17-7 Southland) at Austin Peay Governors (19-13, 11-11 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay faces UT Rio Grande Valley in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Governors are 11-11 against ASUN opponents and 8-2 in non-conference play. Austin Peay averages 66.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Vaqueros are 17-7 against Southland opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 66.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game.

Austin Peay averages 66.2 points per game, 1.6 more points than the 64.6 UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 8.1 more points per game (66.4) than Austin Peay gives up (58.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Anovia Sheals is scoring 14.3 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Governors. Jim’Miyah Branton is averaging 12.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 53.2% over the last 10 games.

Jalayah Ingram is averaging 16.8 points, seven rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Vaqueros. Charlotte O’Keefe is averaging 13.7 points, 14.9 rebounds and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 6-4, averaging 64.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points per game.

Vaqueros: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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