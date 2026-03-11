Auburn Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in SEC Tournament

Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-18, 5-13 SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers (16-15, 7-11 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-18, 5-13 SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers (16-15, 7-11 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn plays Mississippi State in the SEC Tournament.

The Tigers are 7-11 against SEC opponents and 9-4 in non-conference play. Auburn scores 83.5 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Bulldogs’ record in SEC play is 5-13. Mississippi State gives up 81.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.7 points per game.

Auburn is shooting 46.2% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 44.3% Mississippi State allows to opponents. Mississippi State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Auburn gives up.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Mississippi State won the last meeting 91-85 on Feb. 19. Josh Hubbard scored 46 to help lead Mississippi State to the victory, and Keyshawn Hall scored 29 points for Auburn.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Kevin Overton is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hubbard is averaging 22.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Bulldogs. Jayden Epps is averaging 11.4 points and 3.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 80.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 79.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.