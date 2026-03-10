Auburn Tigers and Mississippi State Bulldogs square off in SEC Tournament

Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-18, 5-13 SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers (16-15, 7-11 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-18, 5-13 SEC) vs. Auburn Tigers (16-15, 7-11 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn and Mississippi State square off in the SEC Tournament.

The Tigers have gone 7-11 against SEC teams, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Auburn has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 5-13 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State is 6-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Auburn’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Mississippi State gives up. Mississippi State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Auburn allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Mississippi State won 91-85 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Josh Hubbard led Mississippi State with 46 points, and Keyshawn Hall led Auburn with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is averaging 20.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Tahaad Pettiford is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Achor Achor is averaging 6.1 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Hubbard is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, averaging 80.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 79.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.3 points.

