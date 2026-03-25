Auburn, Nevada meet in NIT

Nevada Wolf Pack (24-12, 14-9 MWC) at Auburn Tigers (19-16, 8-12 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Nevada Wolf Pack (24-12, 14-9 MWC) at Auburn Tigers (19-16, 8-12 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn and Nevada meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Tigers are 8-12 against SEC opponents and 11-4 in non-conference play. Auburn scores 82.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Wolf Pack are 14-9 in MWC play. Nevada scores 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Auburn averages 82.8 points, 11.4 more per game than the 71.4 Nevada allows. Nevada’s 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than Auburn has given up to its opponents (46.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyshawn Hall is shooting 44.1% and averaging 19.5 points for the Tigers. Kevin Overton is averaging 3.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Corey Camper Jr. is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Vaughn Weems is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 80.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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