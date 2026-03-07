Arkansas State meets UL Monroe in Sun Belt Tournament

UL Monroe Warhawks (16-15, 10-11 Sun Belt) vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves (23-8, 14-4 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 3:30…

UL Monroe Warhawks (16-15, 10-11 Sun Belt) vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves (23-8, 14-4 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State plays in the Sun Belt Tournament against UL Monroe.

The Red Wolves’ record in Sun Belt play is 14-4, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference games. Arkansas State ranks 248th in college basketball averaging 10.2 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 29.3% from downtown. Mia Tarver leads the team averaging 2.4 makes while shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

The Warhawks are 10-11 in Sun Belt play. UL Monroe has a 7-13 record against opponents over .500.

Arkansas State averages 76.7 points, 8.0 more per game than the 68.7 UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe averages 69.4 points per game, 3.2 more than the 66.2 Arkansas State gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Red Wolves won 89-71 in the last matchup on Jan. 3. Crislyn Rose led the Red Wolves with 16 points, and J’Mani Ingram led the Warhawks with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rose is averaging 11.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Red Wolves. Zyion Shannon is averaging 12.2 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 33.1% over the last 10 games.

Marcavia Shavers is averaging 11.1 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Warhawks. Jazmine Jackson is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 13.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Warhawks: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

