Arkansas State and Radford meet in NIT

Radford Highlanders (23-12, 14-5 Big South) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (24-9, 15-5 Sun Belt) Jonesboro, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m.…

Radford Highlanders (23-12, 14-5 Big South) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (24-9, 15-5 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State plays Radford in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Red Wolves’ record in Sun Belt games is 15-5, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference play. Arkansas State ranks eighth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 34.1 rebounds. Wynter Rogers paces the Red Wolves with 6.1 boards.

The Highlanders’ record in Big South action is 14-5. Radford is second in the Big South with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Georgia Simonsen averaging 4.3.

Arkansas State averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.4 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Radford allows. Radford has shot at a 39.4% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points less than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Tarver is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging nine points and 1.7 steals. Zyion Shannon is averaging 11.4 points and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

Joi Williams is averaging 15.1 points and two steals for the Highlanders. Simonsen is averaging 15.2 points and 7.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 13.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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