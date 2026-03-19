Arkansas Razorbacks play Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in first round of NCAA Tournament

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (24-8, 16-6 Big West) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (26-8, 16-5 SEC) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 4:25 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (24-8, 16-6 Big West) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (26-8, 16-5 SEC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 4:25 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -15.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Arkansas squares off against Hawaii in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Razorbacks’ record in SEC play is 16-5, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference play. Arkansas is fourth in college basketball averaging 89.9 points and is shooting 50.0% from the field.

The Rainbow Warriors’ record in Big West action is 16-6. Hawaii is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Arkansas scores 89.9 points, 20.2 more per game than the 69.7 Hawaii gives up. Hawaii has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.3% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevon Brazile is averaging 13.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Razorbacks. Darius Acuff Jr. is averaging 25.8 points over the last 10 games.

Isaac Johnson is averaging 14.1 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Quandre Bullock is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 8-2, averaging 92.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.6 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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