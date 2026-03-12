Arizona plays UCF in Big 12 Tournament

UCF Knights (21-10, 10-9 Big 12) vs. Arizona Wildcats (29-2, 16-2 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT…

UCF Knights (21-10, 10-9 Big 12) vs. Arizona Wildcats (29-2, 16-2 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 3 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -15.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Arizona faces UCF in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Wildcats are 16-2 against Big 12 opponents and 13-0 in non-conference play. Arizona is the Big 12 leader with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Tobe Awaka averaging 3.7.

The Knights are 10-9 in Big 12 play. UCF has a 4-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Arizona scores 86.7 points, 8.3 more per game than the 78.4 UCF allows. UCF averages 13.1 more points per game (81.7) than Arizona gives up to opponents (68.6).

The teams meet for the second time this season. Arizona won 84-77 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Jaden Bradley led Arizona with 23 points, and Themus Fulks led UCF with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayden Burries is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 16 points and 1.6 steals. Bradley is averaging 12.1 points and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games.

Fulks is averaging 14.1 points and 6.8 assists for the Knights. Jordan Burks is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 80.5 points, 39.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 76.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points.

