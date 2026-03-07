Applewhite scores 34, Georgia Southern tops South Alabama 94-85 in Sun Belt Conference Championship

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Alden Applewhite scored 34 points to help Georgia Southern upset South Alabama 94-85 on Friday night…

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Alden Applewhite scored 34 points to help Georgia Southern upset South Alabama 94-85 on Friday night in the fourth round of the Sun Belt Conference Championship.

No. 10 seed Georgia Southern moves on to play No. 3 seed Coastal Carolina on Saturday in the quarterfinals.

Applewhite shot 11 of 12 from the field, including 8 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (19-15). Tyren Moore totaled 23 points, nine assists, five rebounds and three steals. Nakavieon White pitched in with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

Chaze Harris led the way for the sixth-seeded Jaguars (21-11) with 17 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Hantz Louis-Jeune and Adam Olsen both scored 16.

Applewhite’s 19-point second half helped Georgia Southern finish off the nine-point victory.

