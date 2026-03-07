Anderson’s 16 lead North Dakota State over Omaha 74-50 in semifinals of Summit League Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Treyson Anderson had 16 points in North Dakota State’s 74-50 win against Omaha on Saturday…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Treyson Anderson had 16 points in North Dakota State’s 74-50 win against Omaha on Saturday in the semifinals of the Summit League Tournament.

Anderson also added five rebounds for the Bison (26-7). Damari Wheeler-Thomas scored 15 points, shooting 4 for 11 (4 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Noah Feddersen finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds off the bench

Ja’Sean Glover finished with 13 points, six rebounds and two steals for the Mavericks (16-17) off the bench. Paul Djobet added 11 points and two steals for Omaha.

North Dakota State took the 17 seconds into the game and did not trail again. Anderson led with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 40-25 at the break. North Dakota State extended its lead to 70-43 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Wheeler-Thomas scored a team-high nine points in the second half.

The Bison will face the winner of No. 3 seed North Dakota and No. 2 seed St. Thomas in the championship game on Sunday.

