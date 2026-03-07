Amos leads Loyola Chicago against George Washington after 25-point performance

George Washington Revolutionaries (17-13, 8-9 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-23, 3-14 A-10) Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

George Washington Revolutionaries (17-13, 8-9 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (7-23, 3-14 A-10)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -10.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago hosts George Washington after Xavier Amos scored 25 points in Loyola Chicago’s 79-65 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Ramblers have gone 5-10 at home. Loyola Chicago gives up 76.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.2 points per game.

The Revolutionaries are 8-9 in conference matchups. George Washington ranks sixth in the A-10 shooting 35.8% from 3-point range.

Loyola Chicago averages 66.7 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 73.8 George Washington allows. George Washington averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Loyola Chicago allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. George Washington won 101-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 10. Garrett Johnson led George Washington with 18 points, and Joshua Ola-Joseph led Loyola Chicago with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayde Dotson averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Ramblers, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Amos is shooting 39.1% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

Rafael Castro is shooting 62.8% and averaging 15.8 points for the Revolutionaries. Luke Hunger is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 78.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.