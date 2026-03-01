Allen, Templin propel Utah State to 74-69 victory over Grand Canyon

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Drake Allen and reserve Karson Templin both scored 15 points to lead Utah State over Grand…

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Drake Allen and reserve Karson Templin both scored 15 points to lead Utah State over Grand Canyon 74-69 on Saturday night.

Templin went 6 of 14 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Aggies (24-5, 14-4 Mountain West Conference). Allen shot 6 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 6 from the free-throw line. Michael Collins Jr. had 13 points.

Jaden Henley led the way for the Antelopes (18-11, 11-7) with 22 points and seven rebounds. Makaih Williams added 19 points and six assists. Efe Demirel pitched in with 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Allen scored 14 points in the first half for Utah State, who led 41-27 at halftime. Utah State used a 7-0 second-half run come back from a one-point deficit and take the lead at 65-59 with 2:56 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Collins scored 10 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

