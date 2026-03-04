Alcorn State earns 67-64 win over Mississippi Valley State

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Tycen McDaniels scored 29 points as Alcorn State beat Mississippi Valley State 67-64 on Tuesday. McDaniels…

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — Tycen McDaniels scored 29 points as Alcorn State beat Mississippi Valley State 67-64 on Tuesday.

McDaniels added five rebounds for the Braves (8-21, 7-10 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Omari Hamilton added 19 points while shooting 5 for 13 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line while they also had seven rebounds. Shane Lancaster shot 3 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

Daniel Mayfield finished with 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for the Delta Devils (3-28, 2-15). Mississippi Valley State also got 14 points and seven assists from Michael James. Mussa Mzein also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.