Albany (NY) visits Yalden and Vermont

Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-19, 7-8 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (19-11, 11-4 America East) Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-19, 7-8 America East) at Vermont Catamounts (19-11, 11-4 America East)

Burlington, Vermont; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont hosts Albany (NY) after Gus Yalden scored 21 points in Vermont’s 66-64 win against the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Catamounts are 10-3 on their home court. Vermont is sixth in the America East with 7.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Yalden averaging 2.1.

The Great Danes are 7-8 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) has a 5-11 record against teams over .500.

Vermont is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 44.7% Albany (NY) allows to opponents. Albany (NY) averages 72.4 points per game, 2.8 more than the 69.6 Vermont allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in America East play. Albany (NY) won the last matchup 75-68 on Jan. 19. Amir Lindsey scored 24 points to help lead the Great Danes to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yalden is averaging 16.7 points and six rebounds for the Catamounts. TJ Hurley is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

Lindsey is shooting 44.1% and averaging 17.2 points for the Great Danes. Isaac Abidde is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 7-3, averaging 71.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Great Danes: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.