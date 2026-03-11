Alabama State Lady Hornets and Grambling Tigers play in SWAC Tournament

Grambling Tigers (13-18, 10-8 SWAC) vs. Alabama State Lady Hornets (15-14, 12-6 SWAC) College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EDT…

Grambling Tigers (13-18, 10-8 SWAC) vs. Alabama State Lady Hornets (15-14, 12-6 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State plays in the SWAC Tournament against Grambling.

The Lady Hornets have gone 12-6 against SWAC opponents, with a 3-8 record in non-conference play. Alabama State is the SWAC leader with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Clearia Peterson averaging 7.7.

The Tigers’ record in SWAC games is 10-8. Grambling is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Alabama State’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Grambling gives up. Grambling averages 63.9 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 66.9 Alabama State gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Grambling won the last matchup 68-50 on March 5. Alieghya Bartholomew scored 20 to help lead Grambling to the victory, and Charlese McClendon scored 11 points for Alabama State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shamya Reid is averaging 8.8 points for the Lady Hornets. Amari Franklin is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shaniah Nunn is shooting 45.0% and averaging 12.2 points for the Tigers. Bartholomew is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Hornets: 7-3, averaging 63.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 66.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 12.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

