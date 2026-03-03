Alabama Crimson Tide play in SEC Tournament against the Missouri Tigers

Missouri Tigers (16-15, 4-12 SEC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (21-9, 7-9 SEC) Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Missouri Tigers (16-15, 4-12 SEC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (21-9, 7-9 SEC)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama and Missouri meet in the SEC Tournament.

The Crimson Tide’s record in SEC games is 7-9, and their record is 14-0 against non-conference opponents. Alabama averages 70.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Tigers are 4-12 in SEC play. Missouri ranks sixth in the SEC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Shannon Dowell averaging 5.3.

Alabama’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Missouri allows. Missouri has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Crimson Tide won 74-63 in the last matchup on Jan. 13. Karly Weathers led the Crimson Tide with 23 points, and Grace Slaughter led the Tigers with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jessica Timmons is averaging 16.8 points for the Crimson Tide. Ta’Mia Scott is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Chloe Sotell averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Slaughter is averaging 18.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 69.8 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

