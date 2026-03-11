Alabama A&M meets Florida A&M in SWAC Tournament

Florida A&M Rattlers (9-21, 8-11 SWAC) vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs (21-9, 17-1 SWAC) College Park, Georgia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EDT…

Florida A&M Rattlers (9-21, 8-11 SWAC) vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs (21-9, 17-1 SWAC)

College Park, Georgia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M and Florida A&M meet in the SWAC Tournament.

The Bulldogs are 17-1 against SWAC opponents and 4-8 in non-conference play. Alabama A&M scores 62.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

The Rattlers’ record in SWAC games is 8-11. Florida A&M ranks ninth in the SWAC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Breazia Robinson averaging 2.6.

Alabama A&M’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Alabama A&M gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Alabama A&M won 57-37 in the last matchup on Feb. 19. Kalia Walker led Alabama A&M with 24 points, and Tahnyjia Purifoy led Florida A&M with 11 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is scoring 14.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Jaida Belton is averaging 10.4 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 56.2% over the last 10 games.

Shaniyah McCarthy is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Rattlers. Miya Giles-Jones is averaging 10.0 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 63.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.5 points per game.

Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

