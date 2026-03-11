Akron Zips face the Buffalo Bulls in MAC Tournament

Buffalo Bulls (17-14, 7-11 MAC) vs. Akron Zips (26-5, 17-1 MAC) Cleveland; Thursday, 4 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips…

Buffalo Bulls (17-14, 7-11 MAC) vs. Akron Zips (26-5, 17-1 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 4 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -12.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron and Buffalo square off in the MAC Tournament.

The Zips’ record in MAC games is 17-1, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference play. Akron is 24-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulls are 7-11 in MAC play. Buffalo averages 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.0 points per game.

Akron makes 50.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Buffalo has allowed to its opponents (47.6%). Buffalo averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Akron allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Akron won 99-85 in the last matchup on Feb. 25. Tavari Johnson led Akron with 23 points, and Ryan Sabol led Buffalo with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 20.2 points and 5.1 assists for the Zips. Bowen Hardman is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Daniel Freitag is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Bulls. Angelo Brizzi is averaging 20.1 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 9-1, averaging 83.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Bulls: 3-7, averaging 74.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

