Akron takes home win streak into matchup with Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois Huskies (9-20, 4-13 MAC) at Akron Zips (25-5, 16-1 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts Northern Illinois trying to prolong its nine-game home winning streak.

The Zips have gone 14-0 at home. Akron is the top team in the MAC with 18.9 assists per game led by Tavari Johnson averaging 5.2.

The Huskies have gone 4-13 against MAC opponents. Northern Illinois is 4-15 against opponents over .500.

Akron averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Akron gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 52.0% and averaging 20.5 points for the Zips. Amani Lyles is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Makhai Valentine is shooting 41.3% and averaging 13.3 points for the Huskies. Dylan Ducommun is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 9-1, averaging 83.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

