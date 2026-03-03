Ajayi and the Butler Bulldogs host conference foe Creighton

Creighton Bluejays (14-16, 8-11 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (15-14, 6-12 Big East) Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Creighton Bluejays (14-16, 8-11 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (15-14, 6-12 Big East)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jasen Green and Creighton visit Michael Ajayi and Butler in Big East action.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-6 in home games. Butler is ninth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 77.3 points while holding opponents to 45.8% shooting.

The Bluejays are 8-11 against conference opponents. Creighton is seventh in the Big East allowing 75.7 points while holding opponents to 45.7% shooting.

Butler’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Creighton allows. Creighton has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 45.8% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Creighton won 89-85 in the last matchup on Dec. 31. Green led Creighton with 23 points, and Yohan Traore led Butler with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Finley Bizjack averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Ajayi is averaging 16 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Austin Swartz averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 10.9 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Josh Dix is shooting 40.5% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Bluejays: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

