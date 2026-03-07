Agee, Griffen combine for 50 as Texas A&M outlasts LSU 94-91 in 3OT win

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Rashaun Agee scored 26 points, Rylan Griffen scored 24, and Texas A&M beat LSU 94-91…

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Rashaun Agee scored 26 points, Rylan Griffen scored 24, and Texas A&M beat LSU 94-91 in triple overtime on Saturday night to close out the regular season for both Southeastern Conference teams.

Agee had 11 rebounds and two blocks in his 47 minutes, and scored a layup with 24 seconds left to give the Aggies (21-10, 11-7) the lead in triple overtime. Griffen was 5 of 8 from behind the arc, and had seven rebounds, three blocks and a game-high six steals.

Pop Isaacs had 18 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Aggies. Ali Dibba added 12 points and five steals.

Max Mackinnon led the Tigers (15-16, 3-15) with 20 points. Jalen Reece scored 17. Mike Nwoko had 16 points and 13 rebounds.

The Tigers led by a game-high 15 points in the first half, which ended 38-33. They had a nine-point second-half lead until the Aggies responded with a 14-4 run to briefly take the lead. Mackinnon tied the game at 70 on a layup with 38 seconds to go, sending it to overtime.

Mackinnon gave the Tigers a one-point lead on a 3-pointer with 1:23 left in overtime before Agree responded with one for the Aggies 18 seconds later. Agee turned the ball over with 15 seconds left, leading to a game-tying jump shot from Jalen Reece to send the game to a second overtime. Free throws forced a third overtime.

LSU lost eight of its past nine games, and 15 of its past 18 to finish last in the SEC standings.

Up next

Texas A&M clinched the sixth seed in the SEC tournament, and will play on Thursday against the winner of the 11 and 14 seeds.

LSU will be the 16th seed in the SEC tournament, beginning Wednesday against the No. 9 seed. ___

